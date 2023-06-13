GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Gallia County Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The OSHP said a driver of a Lincoln Town Car did not yield for oncoming traffic at the intersection of Bulaville Pike and Campaign Road in Gallia County. They were then hit by an oncoming truck.

One of the passengers of the Town Car was taken to a hospital in Columbus. The following day, 67-year-old James Husk, of Bidwell, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the OSHP.

The OSHP, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Gallia County EMS, the Springfield Township Fire Department, Ridgetop Towing and Stapleton’s Towing were all on the scene.