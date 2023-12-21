GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on State Route 7 in Gallipolis Thursday morning.

According to the Gallipolis Police Department, the crash happened around 8 a.m. in the 600 block of State Route 7.

They say the person hit a culvert and crashed. The scene has since been cleared, according to the Gallipolis Police Department.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.