GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Gallia County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch, the three-vehicle crash happened around 12:47 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 on Route 35 on the Silver Memorial Bridge leading to West Virginia. Dispatchers say one tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles were involved.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

OSHP dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

According to dispatchers, one lane was temporarily closed, but traffic is beginning to move again at this time. There is no word on what caused the crash.