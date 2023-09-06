GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has died, and two women and two children are injured after a crash in Gallia County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, near milepost 1 of State Route 7 the Crown City area of Guyan Township.

Troopers say the incident began when a 2004 Chevy Venture mini-van traveling south on SR 7 ran out of gas, becoming disabled in the roadway. The driver, identified as Kenneth T. Adkins 30, got out to push the vehicle, and a woman with him got in the driver’s seat to steer, troopers say. According to the OSHP, the woman’s 2-year-old was in a forward-facing child safety seat in the second row of the Venture’s passenger side.

After Adkins got out to push the vehicle, a 2023 Toyota Sienna mini-van traveling south on SR 7 struck both Adkins and the Venture, troopers say. The OSHP says Adkins was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The woman and child in the Venture were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, according to the OSHP. Troopers say the woman’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, while the 2-year-old sustained “severe injuries.”

The OSHP says the woman in the Sienna and her 9-month-old, who was in the vehicle with her, were also taken to CHH, both with non-life-threatening injuries. According to troopers, the 9-month-old was in a forward-facing child safety seat in the second row of the Sienna’s passenger side.