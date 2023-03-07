UPDATE (4:27 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7): Lt. Jason Roe, Commander with the Gallipolis Post Ohio State Highway Patrol, tells 13 News one student was taken to the hospital and two other students will be taken to the hospital by their family.

A person in the other vehicle was also injured, according to Roe.

Lt. Roe says the roadway is open.

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Four people were injured in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in the Green Township area of Gallia County on Tuesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Centenary Road at Vanco Road on Tuesday afternoon.

They say the bus is a Gallipolis School District school bus.

Officials say there were students on the bus, but the exact number is unknown at this time.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.