GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A fourth lawsuit has been filed against the Gallia County Local School District Board of Education and GCLSD employees and administrators accusing them of failing to report sexual abuse.

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, just over three weeks after the first one. This one is on behalf of a plaintiff listed as John Doe 4, claiming Michal “Paige” Huck, allegedly “groomed and sexually abused” the plaintiff between 2003 and 2008. The suit states the plaintiff was 13 at the time the alleged abuse began.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All four suits stem from sexual misconduct allegations against a former cheerleading coach and substitute teacher at RVHS, and her husband. Huck’s husband, who was also the wrestling coach and teacher, is accused in the lawsuits of the alleged “assistance, facilitation and knowledge” of the misconduct. The four lawsuits also claim school officials failed to report the sexual abuse of students at River Valley High School.

In August 2023, The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office said Michal “Paige” Huck was indicted on Aug. 9, 2023, on six counts of third-degree unlawful sexual misconduct with a minor. Deputies alleged the misconduct occurred with teenagers between the ages of 13 and 16, between 2003 and 2016. If convicted of the criminal charges, Huck could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison, be fined up to $60,000, and be registered as a sex offender for 25 years.

The lawsuits claim multiple employees were aware of instances of abuse and sexual misconduct. According to the lawsuits, multiple instances of alleged sexual abuse were reported by student witnesses and victims over the years but were never investigated by the administration.

The school district gave a statement after the first lawsuit, saying they were aware of the suit and have “taken these allegations very seriously and have worked with law enforcement throughout the investigation of these claims.”

According to the lawsuits, Huck was allowed to quietly resign after administrators learned of the alleged sexual misconduct that took place with no further investigation. She was reportedly banned from RVHS’s campus in 2011, 2016 and 2019 regarding the allegations.