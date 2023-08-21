Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night

UPDATE: (9:10 P.M. Aug. 21, 2023): Gallia County dispatchers say one person is in custody following a standoff in the Green Township area.

No further information about the suspect or the standoff is being released at this time.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are on the scene of a standoff with a person in Gallia County.

According to Gallia County dispatchers, the call originally came in around 6:11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21. Dispatchers say the person is barricaded inside a home on Herman Road in Green Township.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol are both on scene.

