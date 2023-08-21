UPDATE: (9:10 P.M. Aug. 21, 2023): Gallia County dispatchers say one person is in custody following a standoff in the Green Township area.
No further information about the suspect or the standoff is being released at this time.
This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are on the scene of a standoff with a person in Gallia County.
According to Gallia County dispatchers, the call originally came in around 6:11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21. Dispatchers say the person is barricaded inside a home on Herman Road in Green Township.
The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol are both on scene.
This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.