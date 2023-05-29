UPDATE (3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30): According to Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer, the body found in a creek on Sunday has been identified as 65-year-old Elizabeth Ager.

They are still investigating how she ended up in the creek, but they do not suspect foul play.

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – According to Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer, a body was recovered from Chickamauga Creek in Gallipolis around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday. The body was found by a kayaker.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Boyer says the body has been sent for an autopsy and investigators are working on getting a positive ID. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Gallipolis Police Department is handling the investigation.