GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man was convicted in Gallia County, Ohio on Tuesday for trafficking drugs from Charleston, West Virginia to Columbus, Ohio.

According to the Gallia County Prosecutors Office, Jose Miguel Myers, 25, of Charleston, West Virginia, was convicted by a Gallia County jury on Feb. 28. After a one-day trial, and 13-minute long jury deliberation, two guilty verdicts were returned.

Court records and documents say Myers was charged with one count of possession of Fentanyl and one count of trafficking Fentanyl. Myers faces a maximum sentence of 8 – 12 years in prison.

Myers is scheduled to be sentenced in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court by Judge Margaret Evans on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.