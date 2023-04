GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) — Something’s baking in Gallipolis! A new cookie store will be opening.

According to a Facebook post, a locally owned-and-operated Great American Cookies will be opening soon in Gallipolis.

“The owners Cody Wimmer, Rachel Ward, Lillie Twyman, and Tyler Twyman are excited to serve up freshly baked, delicious cookies and sweet treats for the whole community to enjoy,” the Facebook post said.

There is no date set for when the store will open.