RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) – A local comic and gaming convention is returning to southeastern Ohio for its second year this weekend.

Organizers say the second annual Final Boss Con is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the University of Rio Grande’s Lyne Center in Rio Grande, Ohio. Admission to the event is $5 per person, with “mini fans” 3-years-old and under getting in free.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The event will include board games, e-sports, fandom trivia, panels, contests for painting and a cosplay competition. There will also be tournaments for games such as Pokémon and Magic the Gathering.

Organizers say they’ve tried to make sure there is something for everyone to enjoy in the convention, whether you’re new to “all things nerdy” or you’ve been involved in your fandoms for a while.

“At Final Boss Con, we strive to create an inclusive, welcoming environment for all,” said organizer Mackenzie Halley. “Whether you’re an experienced nerd, a passionate novice, or just curious, come join us to celebrate the best of all things nerdy!”

According to the organizers, some special guests will also be making an appearance at Final Boss Con including author Blaine Pardoe, screenwriter John Russo, and voice actor Matthew David Rudd. Attendees will be able to meet with the guests for photos and autographs as well as attend panels with them.

Last year marked the inaugural Final Boss Con, which brought out more than 1,000 attendees sharing their love of gaming, comics and pop-culture with their community. Organizers say with such a big turn out last year, they’ve lined up more than 100 vendors and organizations to set up booths at this year’s event.

“It was important for our team to bring the experience of a big con to our small community,” said Halley. “We look forward to having our special guests meet our fans, and we can’t wait to see everyone!”