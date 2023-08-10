GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A former Gallia County high school cheerleading coach and substitute teacher is accused of having sexual relationships with teens over a 13-year period.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, a county grand jury indicted Michal Huck, of Gallipolis, on six counts of third-degree unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

They said Huck had sexual relationships with students – who were anywhere from 13 years old to 16 years old – from 2003 to 2016. Deputies said the allegations surround the high school’s wrestling team.

“These allegations are shocking and highlight the need for everyone to remain vigilant in protecting children and teens. All adults, especially those in roles of authority and trust, must do right by kids,” Special Prosecutor Mark Weaver said.

Huck is facing up to 30 years in prison and a $60,000 fine. She will also have to register as a sex offender for 25 years if convicted.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Gallia County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Adam Holcomb at 740-446-4614.