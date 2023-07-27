GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in an investigation into a string of street sign thefts.

According to the GCSO, townships in the county and Gallia County’s highway department have been reporting an increased number of street signs being stolen. Deputies say along with being a criminal act, the theft of the signs is also dangerous to general traffic and emergency personnel trying to respond to situations in the area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to contact 911. The sheriff’s office is also asking anyone involved to return the signs.