GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – It’s time for this year’s Gallia County Fair in Ohio!

The fair has some family fun for everyone and runs through Saturday, Aug. 5. The fairgrounds are located at 189 Jackson Pike in Gallipolis.

You can check out all kinds of livestock shows, rides, food and other events, including tractor pulls and live music! There’s truly something for everybody to enjoy!

“You get to go out and feed pigs and spray them off and just have a lot of fun with them. You got to learn how you feed them every day. You go to wake up real early and feed them. So, can’t miss feed ‘em,” said Brandon Keeton with the Raccoon Valley 4-H Club.

The carnival will be open through 11 p.m. each night.