GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Gallia County students in Pre-K through sixth grade are eligible to enter a coloring contest featuring the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9s!

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin and Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren say the goal of the contest is to promote the importance of being drug-free and saying no to drugs. The contest will run through June 2, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Champlin and Holdren first hosted the contest to welcome K-9 Torm to the GCSO. This year’s photo will feature Torm along with Zaya, who joined the GCSO as a therapy dog in January.

To be eligible, the student must be in Pre-K through sixth grade through the 2022-2023 school year. The age divisions for the contest will include:

pre-K through 1st grade

2nd grade through 4th grade

5th grade through 6th grade

Parents can go to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page and print off the coloring page. The winner of each age division will be awarded a $100 dollar gift card and the winning entry will be featured on the GCSO Facebook page in the weeks following the contest.

To enter, parents should put their child’s name, age, and grade level along with the name of their school or if they are homeschooled. The coloring page should be mailed to or dropped off by Friday, June 2, 2023, at the following address in an envelope marked “Coloring Contest”:

Gallia County Sheriff’s Office

18 Locust Street

Gallipolis, OH 45631

The GCSO says the coloring pages have also been dropped off to every elementary school in the county.