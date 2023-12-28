GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused of killing another man in Gallia County has been indicted by a grand jury.

According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Joseph P. Hernandez, 20, of Gallipolis, was indicted on one count of murder, a special category felony. Hernandez was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 6, after the deadly assault of a man on George’s Creek Road in Addison Township.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said the victim, David Freeman, 69, was killed in his own home along the 600 block of Georges Creek Road in Addison Township. The sheriff said the investigation began when 911 dispatchers received a call around 10:34 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, of a male who had been assaulted.

Freeman died of his injuries at the scene, the sheriff said.

According to a criminal complaint, a pair of glasses that did not belong to Freeman were found at the scene.

The complaint said that Hernandez was identified as the suspect, and when they went to his house, they found human blood in his vehicle, on his clothes, and on the washer and dryer. Hernandez had also told law enforcement that he had lost his glasses at some point.