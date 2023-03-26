GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A community is working to clean up after strong winds on Saturday blew the roof off of a middle school in Gallia County.

According to community members, insulation blew blocks away from Gallia Academy Middle School in Gallipolis on Saturday after part of the school’s roof was blown off by the high winds that swept through the Tri-State.

Due to the mess caused by the incident, the community and school officials met Sunday afternoon to clean up the area and start repairs on the roof.

School officials said on Facebook that due to the “unfortunate weather related issues” the school would be closed for students, faculty and staff on Monday, March 27. GAMS students will still be attending a track meet on Monday, but will be meeting at the high school at 3 p.m. to leave for the meet, officials said.