GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Green Elementary School is on lockdown Wednesday morning after the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office received information on an alleged threat made through a gaming system.

According to Sheriff Champlin, authorities are investigating and believe there is no cause for concern at this time and deputies will remain at the school to ensure the safety of the students and campus.

Superintendent Craig Wright stated, “We take every threat seriously within the Gallipolis City School District and our student and staff safety is our number one priority. I am very proud of the actions taken today by our staff members in response to this threat and we will assist the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office in any way we can to make sure all parties are held accountable for threats made against our school.”