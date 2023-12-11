GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Gallia County school was targeted by a nationwide bomb threat hoax sent to hundreds of schools across the U.S. on Sunday, according to the Gallipolis City School District.

The district posted on Facebook that Gallia Academy High School was the only school in the county to be targeted.

According to the school district, local law enforcement with a K-9 from Washington County did a full sweep of the school and found the threats unfounded.

They say there will be more law enforcement on hand at the school.

13 News has contacted the federal entities investigating the threats to see what other school districts and schools were involved in the threat.