GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – Gallipolis City Park has once again transformed into a winter wonderland with Christmas lights as far as the eye can see.

Wednesday night, officials lit fireworks and flipped the switch turning on the lights for the city’s annual Gallipolis in Lights display.

Live music, free hot chocolate and cookies, and even live reindeer made opening night that much more special according to those who traveled to see the display.

Gallipolis in Lights has been a tradition in the city for 11 years. Thousands of lights fill the park each year right before the holidays, but this doesn’t happen overnight.

“It takes a lot of time, effort and hard work, and our committee does it,” Chair of Gallipolis in Lights Shari Rocchi says.

Even with all the effort and hard work, the volunteers say seeing the smiles from visitors of all ages makes it worth it every year.

“To see all the kiddos looking at the lights, laughing and just running around seeing everything. Bringing a lot of joy, so it’s heartwarming,” Rocchi said Wednesday night.

For people like Kyle Masters, this is a tradition that never fades away.

“I enjoy it every year. We come out here and try to celebrate. I mean, even though it’s cold we have a good time,” Masters says walking through the park filled with lights.

The display will be lit from November 22nd to January 1st, 2024.