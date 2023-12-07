GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 69-year-old man on Friday.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Hernandez, 20, of Gallipolis, was arrested on Wednesday after the deadly assault of a man on George’s Creek Road in Addison Township.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said that David Freeman, 69, was killed in his own home along Georges Creek Road.

According to a criminal complaint, at the scene, a pair of glasses that did not belong to Freeman were found.

The complaint said that Hernandez was identified as the suspect, and when they went to his house, they found human blood in his vehicle, on his clothes, and on the washer and dryer. Hernandez had also told law enforcement that he had lost his glasses at some point.