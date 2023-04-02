GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody after deputies found a large amount of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and firearms in Gallia County, Ohio.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, on March 31, at 3:20 a.m. deputies responded to the Kanagua area to find an individual passed out in a vehicle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

GCSO says that a deputy observed what appeared to be a firearm and narcotic equipment. Further investigation revealed a large quantity of what is suspected to be methamphetamine and fentanyl concealed inside the vehicle.

Authorities say Cory Caldwell, 23, of Vinton, Ohio is currently being held in the Gallia County Jail to await a court appearance.