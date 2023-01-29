GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says one man is safe after he barricaded himself from deputies and threatened to hurt himself.

According to Sheriff Champlin, deputies responded to a home in Springfield Township, Ohio, for a report that a man brandished a gun and threatened to use it on himself.

Sheriff Champlin says deputies were initially unable to get the man to come out of a second-floor apartment. They eventually got the man to give up the gun, but he still barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to speak to authorities.

Sheriff Champlin says deputies were unsure if there were more weapons in the home, and they then deployed important gas to hopefully get him to come out for medical treatment.

The man later spoke over the phone with deputies and came out of the residence, Sheriff Champlin says.

Deputies apprehended the man unharmed, and he is getting necessary mental health crisis treatment, according to Sheriff Champlin.

“We are all thankful for the outcome of this situation, and I want to praise the efforts of my staff, who did everything right to make sure that everyone walked away from this situation unharmed, and we are able to get this man the help he needs,” Sheriff Champlin says.

Additional responders to this incident included Gallia County Emergency Medical Services, Springfield Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol.