GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A Gallia County boy is back home and safe after going missing for nearly two hours Thursday morning.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, that a non-verbal 6-year-old boy who has autism had gone missing from his home. Deputies say the child had been missing since approximately 8 a.m. that morning, and was last seen at his home in the Vinton area.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says multiple agencies joined the search for the boy, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol bringing in a helicopter to assist in searching the wooded areas. According to Champlin, the area where authorities conducted their search was a rural, wooded area with rough terrain and several bodies of water and streams.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“In this type of situation, we quickly deploy every resource that we have access to in hopes of a successful resolution. I again want to thank everyone who was involved in the search for this sweet young man yesterday,” Champlin said. “I also wanted to share with our citizens that we serve why these working relationships with our fellow first responders are so important and this video, I believe, truly illustrates why we work so hard to foster those relationships.”

The sheriff’s office posted video to their Facebook page showing helicopter footage of the search for the child. According to the video, OSHP Aviation spotted the boy playing near a small pond not far from the roadway. From the helicopter, a trooper told authorities searching the ground that the boy appeared to be “perfectly fine” and “in good health,” and that he was “just playing with the water.”

The child started to leave the pond upon the officers’ approach, but from the helicopter, OSHP Aviation was able to keep track of the boy until authorities on the ground could locate him.

The child was safely returned to his family after the incident.

The agencies who helped locate the boy include the sheriff’s office, OSHP Post 27 and OHSP Aviation, Gallia County EMS, the Vinton Fire Department, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio BCI.