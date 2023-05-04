GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile in Gallia County.

According to the Gallipolis Police Department, Emma Ousley, 15, of Gallipolis was last seen yesterday evening, May 3, 2023 at her home. The GPD says she was reported missing this morning.

Ousley is described as standing 5’4″ and weighing 130 lbs. Police say she has hazel eyes and is bald, but sometimes wears a blonde wig.

Anyone with any information on Ousley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Gallipolis Police Department at 740-446-1313.