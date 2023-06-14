GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – A new business has officially opened its doors in Gallia County, Ohio.

Great American Cookies has opened a new locally-owned franchise in Gallipolis, Ohio. The business held its grand opening this morning, Wednesday, June 14.

The company first teased the new location in March 2023, and made the official announcement in April.

The business will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays – Wednesdays and Fridays – Saturdays. They will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. The store will be closed on Thursdays.

The national company first launched in 1977 in Georgia using a “generations-old recipe” and creating the Cookie Cake. Along with their Cookie Cakes, the company is known for selling a variety of gourmet cookies at hundreds of locations across the United States.