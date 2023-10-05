GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The temperatures will start to drop this week, and the Ohio Department of Transportation is getting ready for the winter ahead.

The ODOT held their winter readiness event Thursday morning, Oct. 5, 2023, in Gallia County. crews fired up their trucks and tested equipment, demonstrating how they’ll respond in a winter storm.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say it is important to be ready before the snow starts falling.

“They’re looking over these trucks really thoroughly – front to back, top to bottom – just to make sure everything’s in good working order,” said ODOT District 10 Public Information Officer Ashley Rittenhouse. “And this allows us to address any issues that we do find before that son and ice comes.”

This readiness event happens every year to make sure the winter doesn’t take anyone off guard.