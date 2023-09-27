GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff and Prosecuting Attorney are speaking out about the Ohio Prison System after someone they put behind bars three years ago was released just to commit the same crime one month later.

The trend is called “Catch and Release.”

“It is past time that we shine a light on a broken system that is harmful to our community at least our community in Gallia County,” said Jason Holdren, Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney.

Matt Champlin, Gallia County Sheriff, said it’s a trend he’s seen for over two decades, “We have created a system where we’re continuing to revictimize our community by not holding these people accountable.”

The concern was sparked by Tyler Blanton, who was sentenced to three years for theft, burglary and receiving stolen property, all felony charges.

Champlin said he was released a month ago and was scheduled to report to a transitional living facility to integrate himself back into the community; however, he never showed up.

Blanton is now back behind bars facing charges related to a stolen vehicle and violating parole, according to Champlin, who said he is just one example of how the system meant to rehabilitate is broken.

“He’s already committing felony crimes and victimizing our community yet again,” said Holdren. “I’m not going to own that. I’m not going to let the sheriff own that. That is to be owned by the prison system.”

A similar situation in Jackson County, West Virginia. Sheriff Ross Mellinger said, “It’s absolutely a trend … It’s a financial and moral issue combined with a splash of mental health crisis.”

If something doesn’t change, Champlin worries about what will happen the next time an offender decides to skip parole or re-offend. That’s why he reached out to the Ohio Adult Parole Authority to address these concerns and fix the system that he said is broken.

“We need to resolve this issue where these situations continue to happen because it’s only a matter of time before an incident plays out like it did here in our community this week and somebody is hurt or killed, a law enforcement officer is hurt or killed, an offender is hurt or killed,” he said. “All of that is collateral damage and it’s unnecessary, it does not need to be occurring.”