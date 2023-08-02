GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a drive-by shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened in the Spring Valley area near Jackson Pike at an apartment complex. Deputies say several parked cars were struck by shots fired from a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is being described as a late-model-year grey Chrysler 200 with blue markings on the front right quarter panel. It is also described as having dark-tinted windows.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident or who sees the vehicle is asked to contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221.