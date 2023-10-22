GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A person has died after exchanging gunfire with authorities in Gallia County.

According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, the incident happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2023, in Huntington Township, which is just north of the Village of Vinton. Champlin says deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant.

The sheriff says the deputies attempted to make contact with the individual at the home and announced their presence. They were then “met with gunfire” from inside the home. According to Champlin, the deputies responded by shooting back at the indivdual.

According to the GCSO, the person was wounded in the gunfire exchange and later died from their injuries. Champlin says no officers or other civilians were injured in the incident.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene and will be investigating the shooting. No further information is being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more details become available.