GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) — One person was flown to the hospital and a person’s house was hit after a head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car on State Route 7 just north of Gallipolis.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on Wednesday at 6:34 a.m. They said a tractor-trailer and a car hit head-on in the crash.

Because of the crash, OHSP said the tractor-trailer went off the road and hit a house along the Ohio River, causing a resident of the house to be pushed down the hill. The resident only had minor injuries.

OSHP said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital in a helicopter. They said they received serious injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

State Route 7 was closed for around six hours during the investigation and clean-up.

Charges are pending for the person driving the car, according to the OSHP.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the Gallipolis Fire Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Angles Towing of Jackson and Grahams’ Towing of Gallipolis all responded to the scene, according to OSHP.