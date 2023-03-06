UPDATE (5:27 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6): 13 News is learning new information about a plane that had to make an emergency landing in the Crown City area of Gallia County on Monday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane is a Beechcraft Bonanza and is registered to Doug Reynolds in Huntington.

FlightAware data shows the plane departed Morgantown Municipal Airport at 1:06 p.m. and landed in a field in Gallia County at 2:08 p.m.

The plane was in the air for around 146 miles.

The name of the pilot is not known at this time.

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A plane had to make an emergency landing in a field in the Crown City area of Gallia County.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says this happened on State Route 7 in the area of Valley View Drive in Crown City.

Deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene. We will update you when more information becomes available.