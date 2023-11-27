GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A second lawsuit has been filed against the Gallia County Local School District Board of Education and GCLSD employees and administrators accusing them of failing to report sexual abuse.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday, one week after the first one. This one is on behalf of a plaintiff listed as John Doe 2, claiming school officials failed to report the sexual abuse of students at River Valley High School.

Both suits stem from sexual misconduct allegations against a former cheerleading coach and substitute teacher at RVHS, and her husband.

In August 2023, The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office said Michal “Paige” Huck was indicted on Aug. 9, 2023, on six counts of third-degree unlawful sexual misconduct with a minor. Deputies alleged the misconduct occurred with teenagers between the ages of 13 and 16, between 2003 and 2016. If convicted of the criminal charges, Huck could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison, be fined up to $60,000, and be registered as a sex offender for 25 years.

Both suits also accuse her husband, who was also the wrestling coach and teacher, of the alleged “assistance, facilitation and knowledge” of the misconduct.

The lawsuits claim multiple employees were aware of instances of abuse and sexual misconduct. According to the lawsuits, multiple instances of alleged sexual abuse were reported by student witnesses and victims over the years but were never investigated by the administration.

According to the lawsuit, Huck was allowed to quietly resign after administrators learned of the alleged sexual misconduct that took place with no further investigation. She was reportedly banned from RVHS’s campus in 2011, 2016 and 2019 regarding the allegations.

The lawsuit says that despite these bans, she “continued to be present on school property and had ongoing access to RVHS students at wrestling-related events and other extracurricular activities.”

In a statement regarding the first lawsuit, Superintendent Phillip Kuhn said in a statement to 13 News, “The Gallia Co. Local School District is aware of the lawsuit filed against the District and multiple individual employees who were employed within the 2004-2019 timeframe. The District has taken these allegations very seriously and have worked with law enforcement throughout the investigation of these claims. We will continue to make the safety of our students and staff a priority throughout this process. Because of the pending litigation, the District cannot comment on specific allegations asserted in the Complaint.”