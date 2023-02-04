GALLIA COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — The Silver Memorial Bridge (U.S. Rte. 35) in Ohio was reopened Saturday morning after a semi-trailer-truck fire that burned the tractor down to its frame rails.

(Photo courtesy of Red’s Rollen Garage)

Red’s Rollen Garage crews assisted on the scene with clean-up and recovery.

According to Red’s Rollen Garage, the Silver Memorial Bridge was closed on both ends following a semi-tractor-trailer fire with spilled oil and fuel.

Drivers were warned about possible delays on the south side of Rte. 35 in Ohio just before 7 a.m.

Around 8:30 a.m., clean-up crews said the eastbound lanes were opened, but the westbound and northbound roadways were still closed.

Crews said the road was reopened around 9:15 a.m.

Red’s Rollen Garage said they removed damaged units and debris from the road. Crews then towed the truck and trailer from the scene.

Recovery crews then met with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials to assess the oil spill. The EPA will determine if further actions are necessary, according to Reds Rollen Garage.