GALLIA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A former Ohio teacher is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of sexual misconduct on Aug. 21.

Michal Paige Huck is a former cheerleading coach and substitute teacher at River Valley High School in Bidwell, Ohio. On Wednesday, she was indicted on six counts of third-degree unlawful sexual misconduct with a minor.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office alleges that the misconduct occurred with teenagers between the ages of 13 and 16, between 2003 and 2016.

Amanda Brewer lives in Vinton and says there is no excuse for everyone to learn about the alleged misconduct so long after it occurred.

“In thirteen years, somebody should’ve come up and said something before now,” Brewer said. “Somebody should’ve known about it long before now, for this time to go.”

She blames River Valley High School for the news coming out so late.

“It should fall on the schools because they should watch their teachers more,” Brewer said.

“Do more background checks. The students may not have told parents. So can’t really blame them if they didn’t know about them. But yeah the school should watch a whole lot more. Especially on afterschool activities.”

Stephen White used to wrestle for the River Valley High School team. He says the situation happening at his old school is unacceptable.

“I didn’t know about it for the longest time until I seen it on Facebook,” White said. “Stuff like that shouldn’t happen, especially to young kids like that.”

If convicted, Huck could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison, be fined up to $60,000, and be registered as a sex offender for 25 years.

The investigation is being jointly conducted by the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department and the Ohio Attorney General’s office.