GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused of violating parole is back behind bars after a vehicle pursuit in Gallia County.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began Friday evening, Aug. 18, when a deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling south on State Route 160 in the Village of Vinton for allegedly not having a valid registration plate. Deputies say the driver did not comply with the traffic stop and continued driving.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says the driver led deputies on a pursuit along the back roads of Addison Township, Morgan Township and Huntington Township. Deputies say the driver was allegedly “brandishing a firearm” several times throughout the pursuit.

Deputies say when the driver reached the intersection of Nibert Road and Swisher Hill Road, he laid the motorcycle down in the road and ran from the scene. The sheriff’s office says he was then caught and detained by K-9 Torm.

Sheriff Champlin identified the suspect as Joseph W. Lewis, 37, of Bidwell. According to the sheriff, Lewis was allegedly at large for a parole violation, and “was listed to have violent tendencies and to be armed and dangerous.”

“I a m happy to report that tonight, this violent individual is in custody and now in the Gallia County Jail thanks to the hard work, diligence and professionalism of your deputies,” said Champlin.”

The sheriff’s office is not releasing further information on this incident at this time.