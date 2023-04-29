GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday.

Deputies say Gianna Church, 26, of Clay Township left a home around 2 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, on Rocky Run Road wearing a red shirt, grey sweatpants and carrying multiple bags.

According to GCSO, she may have been suffering from “mental health and substance-related issues.” Church does not have a phone and has not contacted anyone since she left, deputies say.

Anyone with information regarding Church’s whereabouts should contact Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221.