Gallia County Sheriff’s Office gives girl a pet alpaca after hers was killed

PATRIOT, OH (WCMH) — A young cancer survivor got a special Easter gift from the Gallia County Sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call on April 7 for the shooting of an alpaca at a family home. The alpaca died from its injuries.

The alpaca was the pet of a young girl and was given to her as a present following a battle with cancer.

On Sunday, the team at Four Season Veterinary Clinic was able to find a replacement alpaca for the young girl, with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office delivering the pet.

The suspects in the shooting of the first alpaca have been identified and will be charged, the sheriff’s office said.

Dr. Angie Dahse and her husband Matt with the Four Season Veterinary Clinic played a big part in finding the new alpaca, the sheriff’s office said.

  Photo courtesy Gallia County Sheriff's Office
