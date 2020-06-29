Garth Brooks reschedules Cincinnati concert for 2021

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH)– Garth Brooks has rescheduled his upcoming stadium concert at Paul Brown Stadium for 2021.
The new date will now be May 1, 2021. All tickets will be honored, the country star’s team said Monday. The concert was scheduled for June 27, 2020.
When tickets went on sale in December of last year, Brooks sold out the stadium with 70,000 tickets purchased in 75 minutes.
This will be the singers first time playing at Paul Brown Stadium and the only Ohio stop of this stadium tour.
