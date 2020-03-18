Get answers to your questions: Watch ‘Coronavirus in Ohio’

COLUMBIA (NBC4) – NBC4 is keeping you safe and informed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, you will have the opportunity to take your questions and concerns about COVID-19 straight to Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton. Send your questions, either written or as a video, to coronavirus@wcmh.com

Watch our live one-hour special “Coronavirus in Ohio” with Colleen Marshall, Wednesday, March 18, starting at 7 p.m.

Colleen will have an in-depth discussion with Governor DeWine and Dr. Acton on how you can protect yourself and your family during this unprecedented time, and what you can do to help others.

Governor DeWine and Dr. Acton will also take time to answer viewer questions submitted beforehand, so you can get the facts and advice you need.

Coronavirus in Ohio

Wednesday, March 18

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

On NBC4, NBC4i.com, and streaming on Facebook.

Click here to download the NBC4 News app for first alerts on all coronavirus in Ohio updates on your phone. Sign up for the NBC4 breaking news and daily newsletters.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories