Girl, 13, shot in home after fleeing from group of teens

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – Authorities say a 13-year-old Ohio girl was shot inside a home after fleeing inside from a group of teenage boys.

Columbus police say the victim was sitting with friends on the porch of a home in the North Linden neighborhood shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday when the teens approached from an alley.

Police said the girl and her friends ran inside the home, and one member of the group began firing at the residence. The victim was struck once in the thigh.

Police said witnesses were unable to provide any information about the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories