Girl Scouts troop leader stole $12,500 from cookie sales, event fees

PATASKALA, OH (WOWK) — A Girl Scouts troop leader was “literally caught with her hand in the cookie jar” after allegedly stealing an estimated $12,500 in money from cookie sales and event fees.

An investigation led by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Charitable Law Section and the Pataskala Police Department found Jill Gauthier, 49, of Pataskala, had deposited cookie money and event fees collected from the parents of troop members into personal bank accounts for five years.

Gauthier, the only person with access to the funds, allegedly used the money for personal purchases.

“She was literally caught with her hand in the cookie jar — an adult-size jar that should carry an adult-size timeout in a place with locking doors and barred windows,” Yost said. “How many boxes of Thin Mints will her troop need to sell to make up for her betrayal?”

According to Yost, parents had become concerned about Gauthier’s use of the funds and alerted authorities.

Investigators turned their findings over to the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office, which presented the case to a grand jury.

Gauthier has been indicted on one theft charge, a fourth-degree felony.

Gauthier is expected back in court on May 5.