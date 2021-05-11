GOP bill would extend vouchers to all Ohio schoolchildren

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — GOP House lawmakers have introduced a measure making any Ohio schoolchild eligible for the state voucher program.

Ohio’s program, currently targeted toward children enrolled in underperforming schools, provide vouchers of about $4,500 for elementary and middle schoolchildren and $6,000 for high schoolers.

The bill introduced by Reps. Marilyn John, a Shelby Republican, and Riordan McClain, a Sandusky Republican, would allow any child to use a voucher to cover part of the cost of private school tuition.

The proposal comes as Ohio lawmakers are considering changing hows the state funds education to address disparities between poor and rich districts.