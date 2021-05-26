GOP bill would prohibit requiring vaccinations in Ohio

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, a nurse prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Mexico’s Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said about 800,000 doses will be flown to Argentina in the last weekend of May 2021. Mexico will get a similar amount, and he expressed hopes that later shipments can be sent to other Latin American countries. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — A House committee has heard testimony on a GOP bill that would prohibit public and private employers from requiring vaccinations or punishing workers who don’t receive them.

The bill before the House Health Committee also strengthens the notices that schools must provide parents about exemptions they can seek against having their children vaccinated.

The legislation would also repeal a state law requiring college students to disclose whether they’ve been vaccinated against hepatitis B and meningococcal meningitis.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jennifer Gross is a Republican from West Chester in southwestern Ohio, and a nurse practitioner. She says she believes in vaccines but also in personal choice.