Coronavirus Updates

Gov. DeWine shares inspirational message displayed at Grafton Farms

Ohio

by: WTRF Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH (WTRF) – Gov. Mike Dewine gave Grafton Farms near Steubenville a quick mention during his Saturday COVID-19 briefing.

An inspiration message that reads ‘we will prevail‘ can be seen on the property. Gov. DeWine is reminding all Ohioans that they are all in this together.

