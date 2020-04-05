Gov. DeWine shares inspirational message displayed at Grafton Farms

COLUMBUS, OH (WTRF) – Gov. Mike Dewine gave Grafton Farms near Steubenville a quick mention during his Saturday COVID-19 briefing.

An inspiration message that reads ‘we will prevail‘ can be seen on the property. Gov. DeWine is reminding all Ohioans that they are all in this together.

Here is a photo from Grafton Farms near Steubenville. No matter what religion – we will prevail. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/V60lm039yd — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 4, 2020

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories