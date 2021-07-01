Gov. DeWine signs Ohio’s budget into law

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed the 2022-23 state budget into law.

A copy of the nearly 1,000-page budget was delivered to DeWine’s office at approximately 7:04 p.m. Wednesday, according to a DeWine spokesperson.

A release from DeWine’s office states there were 14 line-item vetoes in the budget. You can read those here: Veto Messages

Among the items he vetoed was an order vacating COVID-19 violations and refunding fines to businesses that broke those health orders.

“This item sends a message that those responsible business owners are not valued as much as the few businesses who failed, sometimes repeatedly, to take steps to protect their employees and customers from the spread of this deadly disease. Ohio law should not reward businesses and individuals that violated orders and rules adopted to protect Ohioans from the spread of COVID-19 by excusing their actions,” the veto reads.

The governor announced he will hold a press conference at 10 a.m., Thursday to address all the items in the budget he chose to veto.

The Ohio General Assembly approved the budget Monday, with the Senate voting 32-1 and the House voting 82-13 in favor.

According to a news release from the state House of Representatives, the budget includes a 3% personal income tax cut. In addition, the budget reduces the number of tax brackets from five to four and eliminates income tax for anyone making less than $25,000 per year.

The budget also includes the Fair School Funding Plan, a plan supported by the state’s educators.

In addition, the budget sets aside $250 million to support the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant Program and the Ohio Broadband Expansion Program Authority to provide “last-mile connectivity” to homes that can’t be served by private broadband providers due to cost.

There is also $15 million earmarked for increased law enforcement training and $10 million for police body cameras and funding for rape kits, crime reduction, and school safety.

Items that were amended into the budget include a provision allowing schools to not require the COVID-19 vaccine, the cutting off of two southwest Ohio abortion clinics, and allowing doctors to decline patients based on moral, ethical, or religious beliefs.