LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Officially, the death penalty is still on the books in Ohio. However, with a three-year delay on executions and some lawmakers openly calling for it to be abolished, capital punishment has an uncertain future in the Buckeye State.

Criminal execution dates in the state of Ohio are once again being pushed back by Governor Mike DeWine and the question many are asking is “Where is the issue stemming from?”

According to a statement from the governor’s office, this is “due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans.”

Pharmaceutical companies have been vocal on this subject in the past. In 2021, Endo International PLC released a statement saying “we are opposed to the inappropriate use of any of our medicines for capital punishment.”

The United States-based company Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also commented their “products were developed to save and improve patients’ lives. While Zydus takes no position on the death penalty, Zydus objects to the use of its products in capital punishment.”

These statements and many more came out after U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Merz ruled on January 26, 2017, that “Ohio’s lethal injection process will create a substantial and objectively intolerable risk of serious harm in violation of the Eighth Amendment.”

Also following these accusations, Ohio lawmakers introduced Ohio Senate Bill 103 which would abolish the death penalty and in return sentence those convicted to life imprisonment.

According to one of the bill’s sponsors Senator Nickie Antonio, the bill will remain in session for two years before it is put to a vote.

Now, there are some Ohioans who say they are for keeping the death penalty saying there are adequate safeguards in place to prevent ending an innocent life. However, organizations like “Ohioans to Stop Executions” say they believe these delays are only the start to changing legislation.