Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

DeWine: Ohio COVID-19 health orders will be lifted by June 2

Ohio

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine Wednesday announced that most health orders in the state of Ohio will soon be lifted.

DeWine said statewide health orders will be lifted in three weeks, June 2.

Starting on June 2, Stephanie McCloud will lift all orders, except for some involving nursing homes. This will give people time to get the vaccine.

DeWine said the state will no longer require face masks and social distancing. However, individual businesses and schools, as well as Ohioans, can make their own decisions as to what is and isn’t suitable for themselves.

The governor announced two incentives for teens and adults to get vaccinated.

On May 18, DeWine said an electronic portal will open up for young people who have been vaccinated. Those 17 years old and under will be able to register for a drawing for a full four-year scholarship to a State of Ohio university. This includes tuition, room and board, and books.

Adults at least 18 years old who have received at least the first dose of the vaccine can register for a $1 million drawing.

DeWine opened his statewide address Wednesday by saying early in this pandemic he knew that we would save our economy only first by saving lives.

“You’ve followed the protocols. You’ve done what we’ve asked. You’ve bravely fought this virus,” said Governor DeWine.

DeWine said that in the past week, we’ve averaged the lowest case number of all our neighboring states.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS