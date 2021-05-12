DeWine: Ohio COVID-19 health orders will be lifted by June 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine Wednesday announced that most health orders in the state of Ohio will soon be lifted.

DeWine said statewide health orders will be lifted in three weeks, June 2.

Starting on June 2, Stephanie McCloud will lift all orders, except for some involving nursing homes. This will give people time to get the vaccine.

DeWine said the state will no longer require face masks and social distancing. However, individual businesses and schools, as well as Ohioans, can make their own decisions as to what is and isn’t suitable for themselves.

The governor announced two incentives for teens and adults to get vaccinated.

On May 18, DeWine said an electronic portal will open up for young people who have been vaccinated. Those 17 years old and under will be able to register for a drawing for a full four-year scholarship to a State of Ohio university. This includes tuition, room and board, and books.

Adults at least 18 years old who have received at least the first dose of the vaccine can register for a $1 million drawing.

To be eligible to win, you must be at least 18 years of age or older on the day of the drawing. You must be an Ohio resident. And, you must be vaccinated before the drawing.



We will have further, specific details tomorrow and in the days ahead. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

DeWine opened his statewide address Wednesday by saying early in this pandemic he knew that we would save our economy only first by saving lives.

“You’ve followed the protocols. You’ve done what we’ve asked. You’ve bravely fought this virus,” said Governor DeWine.

DeWine said that in the past week, we’ve averaged the lowest case number of all our neighboring states.