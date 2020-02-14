COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is backing legislation that makes distracted driving reason enough to pull someone over.
The bipartisan bill announced Thursday addresses writing, sending or looking at texts, watching or recording photos or videos, or livestreaming while handling an electronic device, among other activities. The legislation would make those a primary offense, meaning police don’t need another reason to pull drivers over first.
The bill would also increase fines for people who are caught regularly using electronic devices while driving in Ohio. Exemptions include using a phone to place an emergency call.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- High water closes roads in northeast Kentucky
- Orphaned albino elephant recovers from poacher’s snare
- Governor-backed bill makes distracted driving primary offense
- Medtronic insulin pump recalled due to one death and multiple injuries
- Kentucky woman celebrates 100 birthday
- Happy birthday Chuck Yeager!
- Ohio bridge now reopen after pillar struck by barge
- Hidden History: Integration of schools in Fayette County
- MIT raises concerns about West Virginia cell phone voting app
- Cell Phone Voting, Health Care, & the Conclusion to the Presidential Impeachment Trial