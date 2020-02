Governor-backed bill makes distracted driving primary offense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is backing legislation that makes distracted driving reason enough to pull someone over.

The bipartisan bill announced Thursday addresses writing, sending or looking at texts, watching or recording photos or videos, or livestreaming while handling an electronic device, among other activities. The legislation would make those a primary offense, meaning police don’t need another reason to pull drivers over first.

The bill would also increase fines for people who are caught regularly using electronic devices while driving in Ohio. Exemptions include using a phone to place an emergency call.

