Governor DeWine declares state of emergency in 63 Ohio Counties over roads damaged by excess rainfall

Ohio
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWK) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in 63 Ohio counties where severe weather caused serious highway damage last month.

Governor DeWine says the 63 counties covered by the emergency declaration have suffered damage to roads and/or bridges from significant weather events in June that began with mild temperatures and significant rains which thoroughly saturated the ground causing dangerous roadway damage. Some roadways still have lane restrictions or are closed completely.

“Continued heavy rains on top of the saturated ground and flash flooding caused significant damage to roads all over the state,” said Governor DeWine. “This emergency proclamation will allow the Ohio Department of Transportation and local governments to access federal emergency relief funds that are needed to help fix road damage caused by these weather events.”

Counties included are: Adams, Ashland, Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Butler, Carroll, Clermont, Clinton, Columbiana, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Delaware, Erie, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Gallia, Geauga, Greene, Guernsey, Hamilton, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Holmes, Huron, Jackson, Jefferson, Knox, Lake, Lawrence, Licking, Lorain, Madison, Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Portage, Preble, Richland, Ross, Scioto, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Union, Vinton, Warren, Washington, and Wayne.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events